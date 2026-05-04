Lopetegui's sacking was dramatic and symptomatic of the growing chaos at Sevilla FC. Even before their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, reports had surfaced that he would leave, though the club waited until after the 1–4 defeat to BVB to confirm his departure. The fans were visibly shaken, and Lopetegui himself became emotional: "It is sad and painful to leave a team that I love very much and that will undoubtedly always remain in my heart," the 59-year-old told Movistar. He now manages Qatar's national team.

Although the club briefly revived its reputation by winning the 2023 Europa League, the broader slide had already set in. Lopetegui is hardly the sole culprit: in the past three and a half years, seven coaches have failed to secure a lasting upturn.

Sevilla's off-field image has long been tarnished by internal power struggles, notably the rift between current president Jose Maria del Nido Jr. and his father, former club chief Jose Maria del Nido Sr. Yet the club's ongoing crisis is rooted in chronic financial constraints, which mean that sustained success is now unattainable without patience.

This term, hamstrung by financial woes, the club has the second-lowest wage cap in LaLiga; last term it was the lowest across the top two tiers. The squad's quality has suffered as a result, making European ambitions increasingly unrealistic. After splashing out nearly €189m on transfers in 2019/20, the club spent only €250,000 in 2025/26. To compensate, the club has signed veteran free agents like Alexis Sánchez and César Azpilicueta, borrowed Odysseas Vlachodimos, and promoted home-grown talents such as José Ángel Carmona and Isaac Romero. Turning necessity into virtue will require patience—and possibly accepting a major setback.

The threat of relegation is very real: in the 2024/25 campaign, a 2-3 loss at Celta Vigo on matchday 35 left them only four points above the drop zone. Upon returning from the away match, around 400 fans—some masked—confronted the players at the training ground, hurling eggs and stones at the team bus; police intervention was required, and the frightened squad could only return home the following morning.

Relief swept through the club when safety was eventually confirmed. Antonio Cordon was installed as sporting director, and Sevilla then appointed former player Matias Almeyda—who had previously managed only AEK Athens in Europe—as head coach. For the Argentine, it was his first role in one of Europe's top five leagues; previously, he had only managed AEK Athens. After an encouraging start, Almeyda failed to deliver consistent results before the club's golden-era figureheads—Ivan Rakitic, Ever Banega and Lucas Ocampos—departed.