Real Madrid TV has fired an unprecedented broadside at La Liga, its referees, and what the channel calls "manipulation" of television footage. The club insists it is being held back not by sporting inferiority, but by a corrupt system.
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"The Spanish league is a circus and a joke": Real Madrid TV floats crude conspiracy theories after the Clásico against FC Barcelona
The 55th-minute incident proved the last straw for the broadcaster: Eric García's challenge on Jude Bellingham in the penalty area went unpunished, and the White House pundits labelled it a proper scandal.
"Perhaps a push at neck height is a bit more, but we didn't see that. What we did see, however, was an elbow from Eric García, which clearly warrants, firstly, a penalty and, secondly, a red card," raged the pundits at RMTV.
Their ire then shifted to referee Alejandro Hernández, but that was only the prelude. The real fury was reserved for the video assistant referee's failure to intervene: "It is further proof of the VAR's inaction, failing to correct a potential injustice. If this is deemed a game situation, then anything can be a game situation. Anyone who has ever played football knows that Eric García did that on purpose."
- AFP
Real Madrid TV: Conspiracy theories surrounding the production team
As the programme progressed, the channel's rhetoric grew ever more extreme. It suggested that the VAR had a deliberate agenda against the record champions: "Whenever there are dubious situations on the pitch, the VAR intervenes when it suits them. And when does the VAR intervene? It only intervenes to harm Real Madrid."
RMTV also accused the TV producers of active censorship, claiming that crucial scenes—such as a possible red card for Barça's Dani Olmo—were deliberately omitted from the replays.
"The viewer is being denied a replay of something that simply happened. If we haven't seen it by now, we won't see it, just like so many other things that weren't shown," the presenter concluded in an emotional tirade.
Real Madrid TV states: "The Spanish league lacks credibility."
The Madrid club has launched a scathing attack on LaLiga's leadership, led by president Javier Tebas, accusing them of staging a media stunt through questionable intermediaries.
"La Liga is not credible. La Liga run by Tebas, run by Negreira. It's a circus, a joke. It's terrible. What a disgrace, this La Liga broadcast," the broadcaster railed.
The broadcaster pointed the finger at production company HBS—and its ties to Mediapro—for "manipulating the broadcast", accusing the directors of following an editorial line designed to systematically penalise Real Madrid.