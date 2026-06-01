With the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1970 World Cup on the horizon, Mexico built a new national stadium in the mid-1960s. The Estadio Azteca was designed to seat over 100,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world.
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"The situation could escalate!" 14,000 fans are demanding free entry to the World Cup opening match – and are even threatening FIFA with "violence"
The problem: funds suddenly ran out during construction. The solution was unprecedented for a stadium of this significance and size, and its effects are still felt today. Even before completion, 600 boxes (each seating about ten) and 8,000 grandstand seats were sold to well-off supporters. They were guaranteed access to every event at the stadium for 99 years (until 2065) at no extra charge.
Whether Club América or the Mexican national team are playing a scheduled home fixture, the Pope is celebrating Mass, Michael Jackson is headlining a concert, the NFL is in town, or the World Cup is in session, the "Titulares de Palcos y Plateas"—the box and grandstand seat holders—are always entitled to their 14,000 seats.
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The battle of the "Box and Stalls Holders"
At the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, which included the "Match of the Century" semi-final between Germany and Italy and Pelé's third title with Brazil, this issue did not arise for FIFA. By the second tournament in 1986, however, the governing body demanded full ticket control. It failed. As a result, the "Titulares de Palcos y Plateas" watched Diego Armando Maradona's Goal of the Century and the legendary Hand of God against England in the quarter-finals, then saw his Argentinians beat West Germany in the final—all for free.
In 2026, the Azteca Stadium will become the first venue worldwide to stage World Cup matches for a third time. It already holds the record for most World Cup matches (19), and five more—including the opening game between Mexico and South Africa and a round-of-16 fixture—will take place there.
Naturally, disputes over the rights to the 14,000 seats flared up again. This time, pressure from FIFA and stadium operator Ollamani was even greater, prompting the owners to form the Asociación Mexicana de Titulares de Palcos y Plateas (AMTPP). "Our association took legal action against the plans of FIFA and the Azteca Stadium and won," Secretary-General Roberto Ruano Ortega told the Austrian football magazine ballesterer. "Our box and stand seats will be respected. We will pay nothing."
Because the stadium operator had already guaranteed FIFA those seats, it had to pay the governing body roughly €54 million in compensation, according to consistent Mexican media reports.
- AFP
Roberto Ruano Ortega warns, "The situation could escalate."
The dispute did not end with the initial ruling. FIFA and the stadium operators have since pressed the "Titulares de Palcos y Plateas" through other means. First, they banned these season-ticket holders from bringing their own food and drink to World Cup matches, even though this is normally allowed. The only alternative offered was official catering packages priced between 123,000 and 262,000 pesos (6,116 and 13,010 euros). They also threatened season-ticket holders with a ban for the entire tournament if they resold individual seats. Mexican courts struck down both measures in May.
With little more than a week to go before the opening match, ticket holders still have not received their electronic tickets. According to AMTPP General Secretary Roberto Ruano Ortega, delivery was supposed to be completed by last Friday at the latest. What if the tickets never show up?
"If they deny us entry, we will file a complaint and ask the court for permission to use force," said Ruano Ortega after Friday's deadline. "The situation could escalate." He is certain that the 14,000 fans he represents will ultimately watch the opening match in the stadium for free.