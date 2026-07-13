The Rondo, World Cup semifinal edition: Can anyone stop France? Who is going to win between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Jude Bellingham's England?

Tom Hindle: There's one easy one, and one really difficult one. France are just on fire at the moment. Even if Spain play their absolute best, you simply cannot bet against the French at the moment. It's not going to be a blowout, but they will have enough. 2-1. As for the other one... yikes! These two sides are in remarkably similar shape heading into the game. Neither of them have been particularly good, but their collective mentality has been excellent. Both have leaned on their stars, and will likely have to do so again. England, 2-1, extra time.

Alex Labidou: France are inevitable so they’ll beat Lamine Yamal's Spain, and it might not even be close. This could be a 3-0, 4-0 scoreline. England vs. Argentina is arguably the most anticipated World Cup matchup in years. On paper, Argentina should be the favorites here as England’s flank defending has been woeful throughout this tournament. Yet, the Three Lions have a team-of-destiny feel right now. It’s similar to the vibe that surrounded Arsenal, or if you follow the NBA, the Knicks.

Likely jinxing them here, but England go through.

Ryan Tolmich: Argentina can't keep getting away with it, can they? Can they?!? We've seen this movie so many times now, and it always ends with Messi and Co. finding a way. As a result, let's back them to find a way again as they know-how gets them past a somewhat-riled-up England team.

In the other game, France are too good. No one's beating them. Have fun, Spain.