And so the dust has settled on two friendlies. And what can we take from them? Let's look at the facts. The United States Men's National Team lost two games to top-10-ranked opponents. The aggregate score was 7-2. Manager Mauricio Pochettino used, effectively, two different starting lineups. Christian Pulisic was ineffective and didn't score or assist. Did anything really go well here?

Well, it depends on your worldview. There is a school of thought that this is still kind of a tryout phase, the bit where the head coach figures out who doesn't make the final cut for the World Cup squad come June. And there's the other one that suggests Pochettino is still beta testing, figuring out his best players and best system. The fact that he, in effect, played two entirely different formations would seem to suggest he's tinkering.

Maybe that tactical flexibility is a good thing. And perhaps Pochettino is just keeping his cards close to his chest. The U.S. start their World Cup campaign in just over two months. If he doesn't know most of his starting XI, or who plays where, then you're really in trouble. So, what can we take from the losses to Portugal and Belgium?

GOAL's writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.