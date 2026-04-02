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Tom Hindle

The Rondo, USMNT edition: What’s wrong with Christian Pulisic? Is Mauricio Pochettino any closer to answers after a frustrating March camp?

M. Pochettino
C. Pulisic
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GOAL's writers break down the USMNT's March friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium, and ask whether Mauricio Pochettino has it figured out with just over three months to go until the 2026 World Cup

And so the dust has settled on two friendlies. And what can we take from them? Let's look at the facts. The United States Men's National Team lost two games to top-10-ranked opponents. The aggregate score was 7-2. Manager Mauricio Pochettino used, effectively, two different starting lineups. Christian Pulisic was ineffective and didn't score or assist. Did anything really go well here?

Well, it depends on your worldview. There is a school of thought that this is still kind of a tryout phase, the bit where the head coach figures out who doesn't make the final cut for the World Cup squad come June. And there's the other one that suggests Pochettino is still beta testing, figuring out his best players and best system. The fact that he, in effect, played two entirely different formations would seem to suggest he's tinkering.

Maybe that tactical flexibility is a good thing. And perhaps Pochettino is just keeping his cards close to his chest. The U.S. start their World Cup campaign in just over two months. If he doesn't know most of his starting XI, or who plays where, then you're really in trouble. So, what can we take from the losses to Portugal and Belgium?

GOAL's writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What is your level of concern for the USMNT?

    Tom Hindle: Zero. Let's face it: These friendlies did not matter a single bit. Sure, getting a result would have been nice, and that belgium loss looks pretty rough on paper. But in the real world, there was still quite a bit of testing going on. Is that a good thing so close to a World Cup? Nah. However, you really can't read into the results yet. Talk to me when the lights come on, a ball is kicked, and you have your best XI out on the pitch. You'd think that Pochettino knows what that system is, at this point.

    Ryan Tolmich: Minimal. For one, they looked terrible ahead of the last World Cup and then did just fine in Qatar. Also, the core group generally looked pretty good against two top-tier teams before the wheels fell off once subs were introduced. That sort of drop-off won't happen at a World Cup, which makes the first halves worth more analyzing than the second halves. With that in mind, this team is right where we thought they'd be: good enough to play with the best teams, but not quite good enough to beat them unless a lot of things bounce their way.

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  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Who shined in this camp?

    TH: Uhhhhh.... uhhhhhhhhhhh....uhhhhhhhhhh? Did anyone? Antonee Robinson is excellent every time he puts a U.S. kit on, but that's not particularly surprising. Otherwise, it was a whole lot of average. This felt like a big opportunity for Weston McKennie after a few excellent months for his club side, but it didn't quite happen for him. But no one else pushed him, either. Since we're here, are we ready to say that Malik Tillman has had a nightmare of a year?

    RT: The big winner was probably Auston Trusty, who went from a World Cup hopeful to a very real contender to start. His last two performances against Uruguay and Portugal have been extremely assuring, particularly from a player who hadn't really been given USMNT opportunities prior. No one boosted their stock more this camp.

  • Diego Luna, USMNTImagn

    Who is worrying about their World Cup spot?

    TH: Tanner Tessmann, perhaps? He hasn't fared particularly well under Pochettino, and if the manager doesn't rate him as a center back in the same way Lyon seem to, then it's tricky to see where he fits - especially given the USMNT's depth in central midfield.

    RT: Diego Luna has to be sweating a little bit. Prior to camp, Pochettino told players that they aren't safe just because they're in photoshoots, which at least partly describes Luna, who was a big part of USMNT's promotional materials. There's also the fact that the attacking midfield position is just really, really crowded right now, which means that, regardless of which way Pochettino leans, someone pretty good will be left out of the squad.

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  • Gio ReynaGetty

    Who is going to be this cycle’s biggest omission?

    TH: Is Brenden Aaronson a "big" omission? If not, let's go with Yunus Musah, who remains very much on the outside looking in. It's unfortunate, if only because in 2022 he seemed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

    RT: It might just be Gio Reyna. Pochettino didn't exactly unleash him in this camp, which means he departs the international break in roughly the same place. Is that place good enough to make a World Cup roster? Not unless things turn around a little bit at Borussia Monchengladbach. More than ever, Reyna is under pressure to play and, ultimately, play well, if he wants to contribute this summer.

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    What's wrong with Christian Pulisic?

    TH: He's never been all that consistent! Pulisic has always run a little hot and cold, and this feels like one of those cold streaks. The thing is, he's still making an impact on the ball, and he will always draw some defensive attention. But outside of that, cold streaks are just part of the deal for him. Let's just hope he heats up at the right time.


    RT: Things aren't bouncing his way, and that happens. He, correctly, pointed out that there are moments in this sport where the ball hits your knees and rolls in, and moments where you strike it perfectly and it stays out. Right now, he's in a bad spell of luck and is probably overthinking that just a little bit to make things worse. One goal goes in, and that's all over. Nothing to worry about.

  • Mauricio Pochettino, USMNTGetty

    Pochettino left the door open to extending his stay here. Is that the right move?

    TH: No. This whole thing has felt kind of like an audition for his next club job. Pochettino is a club manager who took a national team gig because he sort of needed something to keep him ticking over. For the U.S., he's a good hire on pedigree alone. Get the gang together for a decent World Cup and then go manage in the Premier League or something, Mauricio.

    RT: It all depends on this summer, right? If the U.S. exceed expectations or somehow win the entire thing, of course! If they crash out in the group, everyone involved will want to separate. There's no point in really discussing this until we see how the team performs, especially when you factor in how much Pochettino will be judged simply on that performance.