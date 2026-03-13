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European Rondo GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, European football edition: Are Real Madrid’s Champions League powers back? Has Viktor Gyokeres delivered for Arsenal?

Some drama has finally sprung into the European season, and GOAL writers break down the climax of the campaign, with the Premier League title race tightening.

Suddenly, the European season is getting interesting. Things felt pretty routine across the pond for a few months. Arsenal made good on the promises that came with spending big - and were running away with the title. Everyone in the Champions League who really should have won went and did the thing (Bodo/Glimt truthers have always believed!) And the Bundesliga was as routine as expected. 

Not loads of that has changed. But Man City are humming again - UCL loss notwithstanding. Real Madrid have gotten some of their European voodoo back after a poor start to the campaign. And with everyone in the Premier League top five race eager to lose, there are some questions to be asked about a Liverpool side that have disappointed so much this season.

GOAL tackles all of that and more in a European edition of... The Rondo.

  • viktor-gyokeres(C)Getty Images

    Has the Viktor Gyokeres signing panned out for Arsenal?

    Tom Hindle: Absolutely. There's a bit of a skewed expectation as to what, exactly, Gyokeres has to provide. The dude never showed that he can be dominant at the highest of levels. Anyone who expected 30 goals was being a bit naive. The fact is, Arsenal needed some production. Does it feel good that it costs a chunk of cash ($72.8 million to be exact) for 15 goals in the league? Nope. But he gets them closer to winning the title. How can he be a bad signing? 

    Ryan Tolmich: Well, they're winning, so they're clearly doing something right? Gyokeres isn't setting the world alight, but he does have 10 goals in the league this season. To put that in perspective, Arsenal didn't have a single player hit double digits in the Premier League through all of last season. He's clearly made the team better, and that's the point of making a signing, after all.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Will Real Madrid's Champions League magic help them rekindle some league form?

    TH: Nope. Madrid's Champions League voodoo exists in its own weird footballing realm. They could be at the bottom of La Liga and still making magic happen against some of the best teams in the world. It would, quite frankly, be of zero surprise if Madrid finish third in the league, win the UCL, and sack their manager.  

    RT: Probably not. There's just something different about Madrid in the Champions League, something about playing on Tuesday or Wednesday that turns the players into monsters. We've seen it so many times over the years: a dominant Champions League run and an okay league campaign. Barca aren't world beaters, so there is certainly a chance to make up ground, but history says Madrid will be a Champions League team more than anything.

  • Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Should Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool this summer?

    TH: At this point, it's a lock, right? Some Saudi Pro League team will pay ungodly money for him. Liverpool have plenty of attacking options already (assuming Alexander Isak recovers). Throw in the fact that they're reportedly in pursuit of the promising Yan Diomande, and it seems like a new era has to start at Anfield. It stings, but the Reds should cash in. 

    RT: Sadly, it's time. It would seemingly be better for all involved to end this partnership this summer, which would allow Salah to make one more real transfer while allowing Liverpool to usher in a new era. It would be nice to see them announce it before the end of the season, too, so he can get a proper hero's send-off at Anfield.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-MAN UTDAFP

    What do you make of Michael Carrick's performance at United so far?

    TH: Feels very new-manager-bounce coded. Carrick is a decent gaffer who's taken a bunch of good players, put them in their natural positions, and trusted them to go and do the thing. It wouldn't be that much of a surprise if their form tails off a bit, but they still seem primed to make it to the Champions League - which they really should, given their financial clout. 

    RT: You can't ask for much more from him. Man Utd are up to third in the league and are back to winning games, which is more than they've done in recent years. It's time to forget the standards of the Fergie era and embrace this team's reality, and that reality is actually pretty damn good if you stop comparing it to the ghosts of the past.

  • Harry Kane Bayern DESKTOPGETTY

    Who wins the Champions League?

    TH: Is there a clear favorite right now? Arsenal seem more built for the league. Madrid are Madrid, but their consistency has to be questioned. Bayern are great, but they never really play anyone competitive in the Bundesliga. Oh god, it's going to be PSG again, isn't it?

    RT: Bayern Munich scores goals and doesn't give them up, and it doesn't take a genius to say that that's a pretty good recipe for winning soccer games. The club is loaded with talent, and due to their massive lead in the Bundesliga, that talent can likely be rotated in and out for Champions League games. The pathway is there for Bayern to run through teams, and anyone who is matched with them won't be thrilled to see them, that's for sure.

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Who wins the Premier League?

    TH: Arsenal, by the skin of their teeth. But how funny would it be if they didn't?

    RT: They couldn't, could they? It wouldn't be the first time Arsenal fell apart, but the difference this year is that they aren't being chased by true superteams. Manchester City is very flawed, Liverpool have fallen off, and both Man Utd and Chelsea aren't near that level yet. It all leads to an Arsenal win... unless something weird happens. Again.