The Rondo, Champions League edition: Can Arsenal stun the world and beat PSG? If PSG win, what it will mean for their legacy and Luis Enrique's?

The Champions League final rarely takes a backseat to anything, but there's a certain once-every-four-years summer tournament, this time held in North America, that might be stealing just a bit of its thunder.

Yet this finale is easily worth the footballing world's attention. On one hand, you have the nouveau riche in Paris Saint-Germain looking to build on a dominant run in this tournament. On the other, there's Arsenal, one of the game's grandest members of the old guard.

Fourteen top-flight titles. Wright, Henry, Bergkamp, Adams. The list of stars who have featured for the Gunners is endless. Yet if there's one thing that has eluded the London side, as Chelsea fans will painfully remind their rivals, it's the Champions League.

Saturday offers the chance to finally lift the trophy. Yet it won't be easy in Budapest for either side.

GOAL's writers debate it in another edition of... The Rondo.