His approach was brief yet the pressure immense: he required barely a metre and a half to reach the penalty spot in the 101st minute. After a couple of swift, on-the-spot steps, he hammered the ball into the bottom-left corner, celebrating with a leaping somersault. That 3–2 winner for AS Roma, netted by Donyell Malen in Parma at the weekend, keeps the Giallorossi in the race for Champions League football. The win allowed Roma to draw level with Milan in the race for Champions League spots, and, fifth with two rounds left, they can still dream of Europe. Much of that hope rests with Malen, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa only in January. "If we'd had Malen in the first half of the season, we would have picked up a few more points," Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini was certain.
Translated by
The manager's tactical masterstroke has delivered another career boost. A former BVB star is suddenly running neck-and-neck with Harry Kane-and has emerged as a major World Cup hope for a top nation
The Dutchman, who only left Borussia Dortmund in January 2025, is hitting his stride in Italy: he scored a brace in Parma and has now netted 13 goals this season. That tally places him joint-second in the Serie A scoring chart, despite making his Roma debut only on Matchday 21—and immediately finding the net. The 27-year-old's numbers are even more striking: since arriving on loan, he has matched Bayern's Harry Kane's goal count and surpassed every other player in Europe's top five leagues. Italian journalists have reached a blunt conclusion: forget Kane, Michael Olise, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé or Lamine Yamal—"No one in Europe is better than him," declared Corriere dello Sport, though the paper left readers to decide whether the claim referred purely to goals or to overall impact.
- Getty Images
AS Roma will trigger the purchase option for Donyell Malen.
"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty away with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, underlining the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise their buy-back option with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.
That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in 2021, when Borussia Dortmund had already invested an additional €5 million to secure Malen's services. During his time with the Black and Yellows, the forward recorded 39 goals and 20 assists in 132 competitive appearances, but he was eager to move on. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was limited to the role of a substitute with little playing time. So in January he moved on to Italy to get more minutes under his belt ahead of the World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Coach Gasperini is handling Donyell Malen in the same way he handled Ademola Lookman.
At Roma, Malen worked under coach Gasperini, who applied the same tactical stroke he had previously used with Ademola Lookman at Atalanta Bergamo: installing a player accustomed to the wing as a centre-forward, despite his height of under 1.80 m. For the former Leipzig winger, the move provided the career boost that later took him to Atlético Madrid. For Malen, the move has accelerated his growth as a goalscorer: though he often drifts wide to link play in the opposition half, he always reappears in the penalty area when it matters. Roma's two 'genuine' No. 9s, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson, have watched as Malen quickly stole their thunder.
- Getty Images
Donyell: the Netherlands' World Cup hope
Malen's red-hot form is welcome news for Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman. The striker has outshone fellow Oranje centre-forwards Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst in the second half of the season. Since late January, Brobbey has found the net once for Sunderland, while Weghorst has two for Ajax Amsterdam. With creative playmaker Xavi Simons sidelined, the selection choice for the World Cup now seems straightforward. Even a maverick coach like Koeman would struggle to ignore the man many call the best striker in Europe. And if any doubts remain, Malen will simply add a few more goals for Roma to silence the last sceptics.
Donyell Malen's statistics in Serie A:
Games: 16 Minutes played: 1,311 minutes played. Goals: 13 Assists: 2