"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty away with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, listing the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise their buy-back option with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.

That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, after Borussia Dortmund had initially transferred an additional €5 million to the Dutch club, taking the total investment to €30 million. During his time with the Black and Yellows, Malen showed promise but struggled for consistency, recording 39 goals and 20 assists in 132 competitive appearances; by the end he was eager to move on. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was mainly a substitute with limited minutes. So in January he moved to Italy to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.