His approach was brief yet brimming with pressure: he required barely a metre and a half to reach the penalty spot in the 101st minute. After a couple of swift shuffles on the spot, he hammered the ball into the bottom-left corner and celebrated with a leaping somersault. That 3–2 winner for AS Roma, netted by Donyell Malen at the weekend in Parma, keeps the Giallorossi in the hunt for Champions League football. The win let Roma draw level with Milan in the race for Champions League spots, and, fifth with two rounds left, the Giallorossi can still dream of Europe. Much of that hope rests with Malen, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa only in January. "If we'd had Malen in the first half of the season, we would have picked up a few more points," Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini was certain.
Translated by
The manager's tactical masterstroke has delivered another career boost. A former BVB star is suddenly matching Harry Kane's output-and has emerged as a major World Cup hope for a top nation
The Dutchman, who only left Borussia Dortmund in January 2025, is hitting his stride in Italy: he scored a brace in Parma and has now netted 13 goals this season. That tally places him joint second in the Serie A scoring chart, despite the fact that he only made his Roma debut on matchday 21—and, naturally, scored immediately. The 27-year-old's numbers are even more striking: since arriving on loan, he has matched Bayern's Harry Kane's goal count in the same period and has found the net more often than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. That is why the Italian media are now convinced: forget Kane, forget Michael Olise, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé or Lamine Yamal—"No one in Europe is better than him," declared sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, leaving open whether the claim referred solely to goals or to overall performance.
- Getty Images
AS Roma are poised to exercise their option to buy Donyell Malen.
"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty away with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, listing the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise their buy-back option with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.
That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, after Borussia Dortmund had initially transferred an additional €5 million to the Dutch club, taking the total investment to €30 million. During his time with the Black and Yellows, Malen showed promise but struggled for consistency, recording 39 goals and 20 assists in 132 competitive appearances; by the end he was eager to move on. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was mainly a substitute with limited minutes. So in January he moved to Italy to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Gasperini is applying the same approach to Donyell Malen that he used with Ademola Lookman.
At Roma, Malen worked under coach Gasperini, who applied the same tactical stroke he had used with Ademola Lookman at Atalanta Bergamo: installing a player who had long plied his trade on the wing as a centre-forward, despite measuring under 1.80 metres. For the former Leipzig man, the switch proved a career-booster, leading him to Atlético Madrid. For Malen, the move has transformed him into a goalscorer who, though he drifts wide or drops deep, always arrives in the box when it matters. Roma's two 'genuine' No. 9s, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson, have watched as Malen quickly stole their thunder.
- Getty Images
Donyell: the Netherlands' World Cup hope
Malen's red-hot form is welcome news for Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman. The striker has outshone fellow Oranje centre-forwards Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst with his second-half statistics: since late January, Brobbey has one league goal for Sunderland, while Weghorst has two for Ajax Amsterdam. With playmaker Xavi Simons sidelined, the selection choice for the World Cup seems clear. Even a maverick coach like Koeman would struggle to ignore the man many call the best striker in Europe. And if any doubts remain, Malen will simply add a few more goals for Roma to silence the last sceptics.
Donyell Malen's statistics in Serie A:
Games: 16 Minutes played: 1,311 minutes played. Goals: 13 Assists: 2