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Leicester City v Hull City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

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"The lowest point in the club's history": Ten years after their sensational title win, Leicester City are relegated to the third tier

Championship
Leicester vs Hull
Leicester
Hull

Exactly ten years after their sensational title win, former English champions Leicester City are once again facing the bitter reality of relegation to the third tier.

Leicester City, freshly relegated from the Premier League in 2025, could only muster a 2-2 draw (0-1) against Hull City on the third-to-last Championship matchday, leaving the “Foxes” unable to climb out of the relegation zone.

  • Liam Millar (18’) and Oli McBurnie (63’) scored for Hull, while James Jordan (52’, pen.) and Luke Thomas (54’) briefly put the hosts ahead.

    Leicester’s 2016 title win is widely regarded as the biggest sensation in English football history. In 2021 they added the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the final, and then lifted the English Super Cup by overcoming defending champions Manchester City. The club had briefly dropped to League One in 2008, but returned at the first attempt, kick-starting a golden era.

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  • Leicester City v Hull City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Leicester City: plying their trade in the third tier in 2008, yet crowned English champions by 2016.

    This latest slump has been coming for months. Leicester have won only one of their last 18 league matches, and they began the campaign already six points adrift due to a financial-fair-play penalty.

    Frustrated supporters have long protested against Thai owner Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha, while others demand the sacking of sporting director Jon Rudkin or lambast the players with chants of “You’re not fit to wear this shirt!”

    On Tuesday evening the crowd again chanted “sack the board”, while former Leicester player Matt Piper told the BBC this was “arguably the worst moment in the club’s history”.

  • Leicester City's league positions over the last five years


    Season

    League

    Position

    2021/22

    Premier League

    8

    2022/23

    Premier League

    18

    2023/24

    Championship

    1

    2024/25

    Premier League

    18

    2025/26 (two matchdays remaining)

    Championship

    23


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Championship
Leicester crest
Leicester
LEI
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
Championship
Charlton crest
Charlton
CHA
Hull crest
Hull
HUL