"It often boils down to transfer fees and exorbitant salaries. We shouldn’t fall into that trap in women’s football," the 35-year-old told the magazine 11 Freunde.

According to Popp, the core issue is simple: “Do I absolutely have to become a multimillionaire through football?” The Wolfsburg forward, who will join third-tier Borussia Dortmund in the summer, adds that every player should decide “what role sport should continue to play” in their life.