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Nino Duit

Translated by

“The highlight of my career”: The sensational run of a loan star from FC Bayern

Championship
FEATURES
Southampton
Bayern Munich
D. Peretz

Since arriving on loan in the January transfer window, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has enjoyed an almost unbelievable run of form with Southampton. Now, promotion to the Premier League and a place in the FA Cup final are within reach.

In mid-March, the Daily Echo opened its Southampton FC report with a warning: “No matter how many times you’re told not to fall in love with a loanee, it’s hard when he performs like Daniel Peretz.” “No matter how often you’re warned not to fall in love with a loan player – it’s hard not to when he plays like Daniel Peretz,” wrote the region’s biggest tabloid. By now, resisting that affection is likely not just difficult, but impossible. Peretz has become Southampton’s talisman, the face of a truly incredible run of success.

  • This tale is remarkable because it began at a low point for both player and club. Peretz, then a 25-year-old Israeli goalkeeper, joined Southampton on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich in the winter. Neither he nor the south-coast side was enjoying much success at the time. 

    After two seasons as a backup in Munich, the Israeli shot-stopper moved on loan to Hamburger SV in the summer of 2025, expecting to start but instead losing the No. 1 spot to Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Frustrated, he voiced his dissatisfaction in public and went on strike in January to push for a switch elsewhere. 

    Southampton, freshly relegated and chasing an immediate return to the Premier League, then secured his signature. By the time Peretz arrived, however, the Saints were languishing in 15th place in the Championship after six winless league matches.

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  • Coventry City v Southampton - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Peretz in Southampton: promotion and the FA Cup final?

    Southampton lost their opener to Hull City, yet they subsequently recorded 16 wins and four draws from 20 matches. That run propelled the Saints up the table, and with two matchdays left they occupy fourth spot. A play-off berth is virtually assured, while a slim chance of snatching second place and automatic promotion remains. Champions Coventry City have already sewn up top spot. 

    That run has also carried them into the FA Cup semi-finals, where they have already eliminated two Premier League sides: first Fulham FC, thanks to Peretz’s “colossal” saves (Daily Echo), and then, in the quarter-finals, the then league leaders and Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal FC. 

    Southampton now prepare for a Wembley semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday at 6.15 pm, with the winner of Chelsea’s meeting with Leeds United waiting in the final.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-FULHAM-SOUTHAMPTONAFP

    Daniel Peretz heaps praise on Southampton and the Championship.

    “I’ve never felt better; it feels as though I’ve reached the peak of my career,” Peretz told Transfermarkt in a recent interview. He described his relationship with Southampton as “a perfect match”. 

    Southampton already feels like home, and that support, he explains, “helps you perform well when you have this environment where you feel that everyone supports and loves you.” While many view the Championship’s 46-match schedule as a gruelling grind, Peretz embraces the challenge: “I love this league because it’s so intense.” After two and a half years spent mostly on the bench at FC Bayern and HSV, racking up only nine appearances, he says the move was “exactly what I needed”. 

    Southampton’s 33-year-old German head coach, Tonda Eckert—formerly of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig’s youth set-ups—describes Peretz as a “winner” and adds: “Daniel’s positivity is infectious. I rarely see a goalkeeper who works so hard to lift his team-mates on the pitch.”

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  • RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Southampton hold an option to buy Daniel Peretz.

    The FA Cup semi-final against City and the final push for promotion are in focus, but what comes next? Peretz is under contract at Bayern Munich, who signed him from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023 for €5m, until 2028. Southampton hold an €8m buy-back option. Speaking to Transfermarkt, the midfielder said a move to the Premier League would be “logical”. 

    He also states, “Bayern is still in my heart. I love the club.” Yet, just like Alexander Nübel (29), currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart, his long-term prospects in Munich appear slim. If Manuel Neuer (40) plays on for another season, his anointed successor Jonas Urbig (22) will stay as number two. Should Neuer retire, Urbig will step up immediately and be covered by an experienced backup, with Sport Bild naming Daniel Heuer Fernandes (33)—who beat Peretz for the HSV starting job last summer—as a possible option. 

    Southampton’s own goalkeeping picture is equally fluid: former first-choice stoppers Aaron Ramsdale (27, now at Newcastle United) and Gavin Bazunu (24, loaned to Stoke City after Peretz’s arrival) are both out on loan.

  • The latest Championship table

    Pos.TeamMatchesGoalsGoal diff.Pts.
    1Coventry City4490:444689
    2Ipswich Town4375:453079
    3Millwall FC4461:48+1379
    4Southampton FC4477:532476
    5Middlesbrough FC4465:44+2176
    6Wrexham AFC4466:60670
    7Hull City4467:63470
    8Derby County4463:55866
    9Norwich City4461:53864
    10Birmingham City4454:54060
    11Swansea City4453:57−460
    12Bristol City4456:57-159
    13Queens Park Rangers4459:67−858
    14Sheffield United4462:62057
    15Watford FC4452:56−457
    16Preston North End4451:57−657
    17Stoke City4450:51-155
    18West Bromwich Albion4447:56-952
    19Blackburn Rovers4542:55−1352
    20Portsmouth FC4445:62Goal difference: -1751
    21Charlton Athletic4441:54+1350
    22Oxford United4441:56+1544
    23Leicester City4456–67-1142
    24Sheffield Wednesday4426:84−58-3
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