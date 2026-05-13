Speaking to DAZN, Kruse addressed his former club's fight for 16th place—the relegation berth—on Matchday 34, alongside FC St. Pauli and 1. FC Heidenheim: "Everyone knows how I feel about VfL. I don't have a fundamental issue with the club, but of the three sides, Wolfsburg is the one I like least—if I may put it that way."
Translated by
"The club I like the least": Max Kruse lashes out at his former club in no uncertain terms
Commenting on the Lower Saxony side's disastrous season, Kruse said: "Given the budget and resources Wolfsburg has compared to the other two clubs, they simply have to finish higher than 15th in the table. Of the three clubs, the Wolves have disappointed me the most in terms of football. That's why, in my opinion, it would be only logical for them to be relegated."
Kruse, who played for Wolfsburg during the 2015/16 season and for eleven months in 2022, added: "A lot of money is involved; they spend heavily, yet it often doesn't gel. The squad simply isn't assembled correctly every year."
- Getty Images
Kruse: "Some people who know next to nothing about football"
Kruse is critical of sponsor Volkswagen's influence. "There's a conflict between the VW plant and the club, or rather those in charge. People who, in some cases, know nothing about football want to have a say," he explained. "The more people grabbing the wheel, the harder it is to keep the ship on course. That's why Wolfsburg has been off balance for years."
In his view, St. Pauli and Heidenheim currently hold the advantage because their players understand what is at stake. "If you're down there with VfL Wolfsburg and many players in the squad have probably never experienced a relegation battle in their lives, then it's not easy," Kruse said. "In the end, everyone knows livelihoods are at stake, yet many players also realise they probably wouldn't stay in the second division because their contracts don't cover it. To put it bluntly, some simply don't care."
The relegation battle promises to be nothing short of dramatic.
Kruse continued: "They're missing exactly the kind of players who know how to fight against relegation. I'd put it quite plainly like that. Despite slight improvements in recent weeks, the points simply aren't coming, and over 34 matchdays that's not good enough. While I expect VfL Wolfsburg to survive, on balance they deserve to go down."
Matchday 34 now promises pure drama in the relegation battle: bottom club St. Pauli, Heidenheim (17th) and Wolfsburg (16th) all enter the finale level on points.
Heidenheim's late surge saw them leapfrog St. Pauli, leaving both sides locked on -29 goal difference. Wolfsburg, three goals better off, now visit the Millerntor.
The final-day narrative is simple: Wolfsburg travel to St. Pauli, while Heidenheim host 1. FSV Mainz 05. If Heidenheim win, two clubs could finish level on points and goal difference.
- Getty Images Sport
Bundesliga: The bottom three sides in the table
16 VfL Wolfsburg 33 42:68 -26 26 17 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 33 41:70 -29 26 18 FC St. Pauli 33 28:57 -29 26