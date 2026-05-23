According to *kicker*, Davies is "a potential candidate for sale". His hefty salary and recent injury struggles have prompted Säbener Straße to weigh up value for money. The report adds that club officials are now "toying with the idea" of letting the Canadian leave just 18 months after he signed a contract extension.
Translated by
The club aims to save €15 million a year, and a blockbuster sale could be on the cards at FC Bayern
Nevertheless, this is unlikely to be an easy task. Following his contract extension in February, Davies remains under long-term contract at Bayern Munich until 2025. The 25-year-old's deal runs until 2030.
According to consistent media reports, Davies earns an annual salary of just under 15 million euros, placing him among the club's top earners. Given that salary and his current injury issues, club officials acknowledge that finding a buyer for the Canadian international will be "difficult to impossible".
- AFP
Alphonso Davies fears he may miss the World Cup
Since tearing his cruciate ligament in spring 2025, Davies has struggled to stay fit. Recurrent muscle injuries have kept him sidelined, and another thigh problem will rule him out of Saturday evening's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin. It is still uncertain whether he will be fit for Canada's home World Cup this summer, a decision that rests with Bayern's medical team.
His lack of match fitness has inevitably affected his form, yet head coach Vincent Kompany still started him in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago. Despite the rust, Davies held his own against PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué, though he did gift a controversial penalty with an unfortunate handball in his own box.
Since arriving at the German record champions in January 2019, Davies has evolved from a raw left winger into one of the world's best left-backs, collecting seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League winners' medal.
Alphonso Davies' performance statistics for Bayern Munich this season
Appearances Appearances over 90 minutes Goals Assists Yellow cards 23 2 1 5 1