"What happened in training this week is unacceptable – I say this in light of the example we are supposed to set for young people, whether in football or at school. Regardless of who is right or wrong, we should always seek the most level-headed solution to resolve a conflict," Tchouameni wrote in his post.

Valverde required hospital treatment for a laceration and several stitches after an altercation with the 26-year-old. Real announced on Thursday that the Uruguayan had been diagnosed with a head injury, adding that Valverde was "at home and in good condition. He must rest for ten to 14 days in accordance with the medical protocols for this diagnosis," the statement read. As a result, Valverde will definitely miss the Clásico.

"Such incidents can happen in any dressing room, but they are unbecoming of Real Madrid, especially since we represent the most talked-about club in the world," Tchouameni continued. "Now is not the time to dwell on who did what, who said what, or who was right or wrong. I note the club's sanction and accept it."