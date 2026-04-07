"Was the first one already in?" Neuer wondered, as the TV reporter explained the situation to him. "Cheeky. That’s a goalkeeper’s mistake then," said a still cheerful Neuer, who had put in an outstanding performance, with a wink. The 40-year-old made several strong saves against shots from Real’s stars, including Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, and thus played a decisive role in ensuring Bayern secured a good starting position for next week’s return leg in front of their home crowd.

Up front, Luis Diaz had put FCB ahead in the 41st minute, and just 20 seconds after the restart for the second half, Harry Kane added the second goal. In the closing stages, Real pushed for an equaliser, but Bayern managed to prevent it, thanks in part to Neuer.

“It’s a shame it didn’t end 2-0,” the keeper admitted, looking a little frustrated. “You know how dangerous Real Madrid are. You saw that today. They had plenty of chances and missed quite a few.”