“That looks painful just to watch!” FC Bayern and the DFB are deeply concerned about Giulia Gwinn after a hefty tackle

Gwinn raced to a loose ball but was harshly brought down at full speed by Melanie Brunnthaler (28’), colliding with the turf shoulder-first and letting out an immediate scream of pain. Brunnthaler received a yellow card for the challenge.

After lengthy treatment, she briefly returned, only to be substituted a few minutes later amid protests from the player herself. “It hurts just watching it. We’re always particularly worried when Giulia Gwinn is on the ground,” said ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann.

Although the 26-year-old could move her shoulder and arm without obvious pain and initially wanted to continue, Wück erred on the side of caution, replacing her with Carlotta Wamser. Gwinn then headed straight to the dressing room for checks to rule out an acromioclavicular joint dislocation or collarbone injury.

“I don’t know yet; we took her off for safety reasons. Further examinations will follow and I hope it’s nothing serious,” Wück told ZDF immediately after the final whistle.