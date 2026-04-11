Thanks to the derby result and Real Madrid’s slip-up, Barcelona are calmly weaving their way towards the La Liga title

Barcelona supporters have seen this script before—many times. The team scores early, concedes, then, just when doubt surfaces, closes the show to spark relief and celebration.

Today’s match against Espanyol followed the script: Barça scored twice in the first half, then conceded early in the second to let the visitors back in and send nerves jangling.

Those nervy moments, when the crowd’s whispers grow louder for fear of football’s famous twists, have become the crux of Barcelona’s season, and the script rarely changes: a late goal restores calm, and another turns that calm into celebration.

The final score was 4–1, leaving Barça on 79 points and Real Madrid on 70 with seven matches to go.