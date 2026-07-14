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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESPAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Surgery on the cards? Concern for Arsenal as William Saliba forced out of France’s World Cup semi-final clash with Spain after struggling with long-standing injury

W. Saliba
France
World Cup
Arsenal
France vs Spain
Spain

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba was forced off the pitch during his nation's World Cup semi-final match against Spain due to a back injury. France ultimately suffered a 2-0 defeat, ending their campaign. Saliba has been managing the issue for several months, and his sudden withdrawal has sparked fears that he may now require surgery ahead of the new season.

  • Saliba forced off against Spain

    Saliba collapsed to the pitch under no pressure while carrying the ball during France's World Cup semi-final against Spain. The defender kicked the ball out of play and was substituted for Maxence Lacroix. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Spain, who advance to the final to face the winner of England and Argentina.

    According to the Daily Mail, Saliba told his team-mates: "My back is gone, my back is gone." The incident heavily compounds existing fears regarding his fitness, as reports from L'Equipe recently indicated that he might need to undergo surgery. Arsenal have been closely monitoring the situation ahead of August.


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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESPAFP

    Playing through the pain

    Arsenal recently saw Saliba play 50 times across all competitions for the club, including a gruelling 120 minutes during their Champions League final defeat. Saliba has openly admitted to struggling with a persistent back issue.

    Speaking during the World Cup group stage, Saliba confessed: "I've had some minor niggles for several months. I've been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well. The World Cup comes around only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth. I'm not at 100 per cent, but there are plenty of players who aren't at 100 per cent either. You can't make excuses."

  • Deschamps dismissed earlier fears

    Before the tournament in North America began, there were significant doubts over whether Saliba would even make the squad. France manager Didier Deschamps initially played down these worries when questioned about the physical condition of Saliba by La Dépêche du Midi, confidently stating: "He’s here, everything is fine". Despite those reassurances, Saliba clearly struggled with the physical toll. He started the opening two matches for France but was rested for the final group game before returning for the knockout stages. Now, his sudden collapse during the 2-0 defeat to Spain suggests that pushing through the pain barrier has finally caught up with him, leaving both France and Arsenal sweating over his long-term recovery.

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  • France v Spain: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What next for Arsenal and Saliba?

    Arsenal will eagerly await the results of comprehensive medical assessments once Saliba returns to London following the 2-0 semi-final exit. If the reports of an impending surgery materialise, the club have a serious defensive crisis on their hands. Saliba is almost certainly ruled out of the Community Shield on August 16, facing a frantic race to feature in early Premier League fixtures.