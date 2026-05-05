"Stories that had nothing to do with football": Uli Hoeneß takes another swipe at a former Bayern Munich manager

According to Hoeneß, what sets the Belgian coach apart from many predecessors is his "interpersonal skills". "He never lets anyone down. He would never single out a player in the press, nor speak ill of his players, the club or the team after a poor performance."

That professionalism also shapes his dealings with the media, notably during transfer windows. "He never complains publicly, saying, 'We need a left-back, we need this or that.' Instead, he focuses on improving the players at his disposal—and that's exactly what he's done," the 74-year-old concluded.