'Still one of the best!' - Cole Palmer critics shut down by Calum McFarlane as Chelsea star chases World Cup spot with England

McFarlane has hit back at suggestions that Palmer is struggling, insisting the England forward remains among the global elite. Palmer, who has been Chelsea's talisman since moving from Manchester City in 2023, has faced scrutiny this term as he battles through his first major injury setback.

“It’s been a difficult period for Cole,” McFarlane admitted during his latest press conference. “He’s had his first injury that he’s pretty much ever had in his career and he’s had to learn how to deal with that. I don’t agree with the narrative he isn’t playing well. There’s obviously games where he can impact more. But there’s also been a lot of occasions where he’s created a lot of good chances for players. He can’t control whether that’s finished, he can just put the ball in the position that he needs it to be.”