"Sometimes you have to take a step back!" Investor Hasan Ismaik has hinted at the possibility of a forced relegation for TSV 1860 Munich-leaving supporters to wonder what has prompted his latest intervention

Just hours before the anniversary festivities were due to begin, majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik—who has owned the club for 15 years and, despite (or perhaps because of) despite pouring in more than 80 million euros, has never come close to delivering the Champions League or even Bundesliga success he promised on his arrival. In a social-media post, Ismaik confirmed the worst of the recent rumours, stating that he had indeed terminated a crucial loan—a move his company and local representatives had only recently insisted was off the table.

Yes, Ismaik has pulled a substantial loan that his company and representatives had only confirmed a few weeks ago.

As a result, the club now lacks the €2.7 million liquidity proof the DFB demands for a third-tier licence.

He now indicates that he would prefer to see the club drop back to the fourth-tier Regionalliga rather than fund a ninth promotion campaign to the second division.

Back to the Regionalliga, because the Lions had already been demoted to the fourth tier after their on-field relegation from the second division in 2016/2017, when Ismaik gave the thumbs-down—or, more precisely, texted the number 4 to a Süddeutsche Zeitung reporter while the club's board was still negotiating with his representatives over how to fund the shortfall.

As you might suspect, there is a method to the madness at TSV 1860.