“I believe it’s entirely realistic we’ll see Edin Dzeko back on the pitch this season,” the 43-year-old said ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at SV Elversberg (1:30 p.m.). “Edin is in good spirits, and so are we, though we’re under no pressure to set a specific timeline.”
Translated by
Sigh of relief at FC Schalke 04: Edin Dzeo’s swift return makes promotion to the Bundesliga “extremely realistic.”
Dzeko suffered a shoulder injury at the end of March during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup play-off win over Italy, and Schalke have yet to set a definitive timescale for his return. The striker hinted that he could still feature before the season ends, prior to the recent 1-0 victory over Karlsruher SC.
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Schalke 04 prepare for a top-of-the-table clash with SV Elversberg.
However, when they face third-placed Elversberg, Dzeko will be joined on the sidelines by his injured compatriot Nikola Katic and captain Kenan Karaman, who picked up his fifth yellow card against KSC. “Despite several absences, we still have two or three very good options,” Muslic said. “What has made us incredibly strong over the last few weeks and months is that we can cope with a great many absences.”
Despite the absences, Muslic insists his side are ready for a “cracker” against “an absolute top-class side”. “What Elversberg have achieved this season is outstanding,” the Schalke coach added.