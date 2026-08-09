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Showboat king Lee Trundle names Premier League stars that buck modern trend - with ‘throwback’ Man City magician joined by Arsenal ace on entertainers list
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Where is the next Gazza, Ronaldinho or Messi coming from?
There was a time, not all that long ago, when enigmatic entertainers illuminated divisions across Europe and international competitions around the world. From George Best to Neymar via Paul Gascoigne and Ronaldinho, mercurial match-winners were commonplace.
They wowed audiences in every corner of the planet, with their on-field exploits often worth the entry fee alone. Football has, however, changed down the years - with greater emphasis being placed on physical strength and athleticism.
That has led to eye-catching No.10s becoming something of a rare breed, with their qualities not being as warmly embraced as they once were. Even Brazil and Argentina - with Rivaldo, Kaka, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi among the iconic figures to have emerged from that part of the world - are finding it hard to produce sporting wizards that boast a box full of tricks.
Who are the Premier League showboat kings in 2026?
A select few still buck that trend, with Trundle - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of livescore.com - saying when asked to pick out those that get him on his feet: “Do you know what? For me, I do think that side of the game is going out. It's sad in a way, a lot of it now is down to possession. There isn't really any individual players.
“If you're looking into the Premier League, probably ones I enjoy watching would be Eze. I enjoy him because he wants to get on the ball and take people on. I enjoy [Jeremy] Doku at City and Cherki as well. Unbelievable. He's someone who probably has a little bit of a throwback where he will try little tricks and skills. He likes to entertain.
“For me, that's the way I enjoy playing football myself. I love watching it. I love people expressing themselves. Any skills that they do, I'm straight on it watching. They're probably the three that I enjoy the most.”
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Why are there fewer playmakers in modern football?
Pressed on why there is a modern day dearth of playmakers, Trundle said: “I think it's down to where we have so much information off the field where you will have your pass completion. Every bit of information after a game is stored. I think players now would look at their information and sometimes play a little bit safe rather than go and try things.
“I think the way we play football now is about possession. If we've got the ball, the other team can't score. Just be patient. But for me, football is about when people make mistakes, get that ball in the box where the defender tries to clear it and he doesn't clear it properly and it drops to someone.
“I just like to play on the front foot and take as many chances, get as many shots off, get as many crosses in. I think now, these days, that is going out of the game where people want to play the game more safe. For me, it's not the same game to watch.”
Player development issue impacts global football
Trundle went on to say of that being a global issue, not just one for the British game to address: “I think it's down to everywhere. I don't think people have them players where they want to say, ‘go on, go and make something happen’. Because now they want to play with, ‘let’s get an overload, we'll get bodies on this side of the pitch and we'll have an extra man in there’. You very rarely see it where someone is left one-on-one and you say, ‘go and take them on’.
“That's what it was years ago where, if you look at them type of players, you go the Brazilian Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, obviously Messi has come up newer to what the other ones have done. There isn't anyone who really plays as an individual now. Everyone has their part within the team.”
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Stars of tomorrow: Ngumoha, Dowman & Gabriel
Some exciting talents are breaking through in the Premier League - such as Liverpool and Arsenal teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman, while JJ Gabriel is making plenty of noise at Manchester United after being billed as ‘Kid Messi’.
Chelsea winger Estevao could become a suitable heir to Neymar in the Brazil national team, while Argentina are hoping to find another Messi before the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner heads into retirement. Trundle is among those eager to see greater emphasis placed on the production of game-changers.
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