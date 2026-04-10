Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Jamal MusialaGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

“Should give it a miss”: Former FC Bayern Munich boss advises Jamal Musiala against taking part in the World Cup

World Cup
J. Musiala
Bundesliga
Germany
Bayern Munich

Oliver Kahn has advised Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala not to participate in the upcoming World Cup.

"He should pull out of the World Cup. If I feel that something isn’t quite right with my game, then I need to work on myself to get back to full fitness," Kahn told Sky on 'Triple – der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk' on Thursday evening.

  • Musiala suffered a fibula fracture last summer during the Club World Cup with FC Bayern Munich in a match against Paris Saint-Germain, an injury that sidelined him until mid-January. Since then, the 23-year-old has been slowly but steadily working his way back onto the pitch, though he is still a long way from reaching his previous level.

    FC Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is therefore using him sparingly; since his comeback, he has completed 90 minutes in only one match. National-team coach Julian Nagelsmann also left him out of the squad for Germany’s most recent training camp.

    “We know what he was capable of before the injury. And it was a very serious injury. The question isn’t only physical; it’s also mental: what’s going on in his head? Is he ready to tackle again at 100 percent?” Kahn added.

    • Advertisement
  • Jamal MusialaGetty

    Jamal Musiala? “He needs to find his form.”

    The former Bayern CEO advised Musiala to consider sitting out the upcoming tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada and instead focus on regaining full fitness. “As a player, you ask yourself: is the World Cup even an option for me right now, or should I first concentrate on returning to my old level?” said Kahn.

    Former international Dietmar Hamann echoes that view, warning that the 23-year-old faces a tough ask with less than seven weeks remaining before the tournament starts: “The World Cup isn’t on Jamal Musiala’s radar at the moment. He needs to focus on getting back into shape. Once he’s back to his best, everything else will fall into place. But time is running out. Everything has to go perfectly from now on.”

    Nagelsmann will announce his 26-man squad on 12 May, with the final list due at FIFA by early June.

  • 2026 World Cup: The schedule

    Date

    Round

    11–27 June

    Group stage

    28 June–3 July

    Round of 32

    4–7 July

    Round of 16

    9–11 July

    Quarter-finals

    14–15 July

    Semi-finals

    18 July

    Third-place play-off

    19 July

    Final

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB