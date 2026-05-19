Shake-up in the race for promotion to the Premier League: Southampton FC disqualified from the play-offs – German manager under fire following scandal

Middlesbrough FC will now face Hull City at Wembley on Saturday for the final Championship play-off spot. Boro were eliminated by Southampton in the semi-finals (0–0, 1–2 a.e.t.). Yet, before the first leg, a Saints official was caught spying on Middlesbrough's training session.

The EFL subsequently confirmed that Southampton had admitted to "several breaches of EFL regulations relating to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training sessions", and the club received a formal reprimand.

Following the disclosure, Saints boss Eckert (33) was asked if he was a cheat. Pressed repeatedly on the issue after the Boro games, he stormed out of both press conferences.