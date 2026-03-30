Serie C, Group B title race reignited: Ascoli win away at Arezzo with a 101st-minute penalty, turning the promotion race on its head

After a lively first half featuring two goals – one apiece – scored in the 35th minute by Rizzo Pinna and in the 38th minute by Renzi, the Arezzo v Ascoli match was decided in the closing stages. The second half saw very few chances, with Bucchi’s side appearing to be in control of the game as they sought to secure a draw that would effectively cement their position at the top of the table. However, the turning point came in the closing stages.

A series of rebounds in the Tuscan penalty area led to the visitors requesting a VAR review. The referee was summoned via the FVS by Ascoli and, after four long minutes of review – during which two members of the coaching staff were sent off – awarded a penalty for prolonged holding against a Marche striker. Stepping up to the spot in the 101st minute was the experienced 35-year-old Simone Corazza, who, with ice-cold composure, beat the opposing goalkeeper with a near-perfect finish. The former Novara, Reggina and Cesena player then ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of his supporters’ section in what was also the final action of the match.





The Joker’s goal has thus reignited the promotion race, with Ascoli now two points behind Arezzo with four games remaining. And there’s more: in their next match, the Tuscan side will be away to Sambenedettese, who, stuck in the play-out zone, could do their arch-rivals the Bianconeri a favour. All thanks to a penalty awarded after a foul and a flawless finish.