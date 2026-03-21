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Grafica Milan-Torino 2025-2026 CMCalciomercato

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Serie A, Milan v Torino LIVE 0-0: first yellow card for Tomori. Ismailji heads the ball, Maignan makes the save

Follow the match between Milan and Torino LIVE with us – part of the 30th round of Serie A

Allegri said as much in his press conference: the Rossoneri attack must give the team a boost, with the individual players called upon to find the net again today against Torino following the debacle in Rome against Lazio. Milan will have to do without the injured Leao, who hasn’t even been called up; as a result, either Fullkrug or Nkunku will have a chance to move up the pecking order alongside the usual Pulisic. The Rossoneri must return to winning ways, given that Napoli have temporarily overtaken them after their away win at Cagliari yesterday. Standing in Allegri’s way is Roberto D’Aversa’s Torino side,who have regained their composure thanks to two wins over Lazio and Parma, interspersed with a single defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Matchday 30 of Serie A


Milan v Torino 0-0

Goalscorers:

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  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    15' – Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner

    13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic narrowly fails to slot it home from close range.

    9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.

    6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.

    3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.

    1' - The match kicks off!

    FIRST HALF

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  • MATCH REPORT AND OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

    MATCH REPORT


    Milan v Torino 0-0


    Goalscorers:


    Bookings: Tomori 9' (M)


    Sent off:


    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Fullkrug, Pulisic. Manager: Allegri.


    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Prati, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata. Manager: D'Aversa.

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Serie A
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Serie A
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