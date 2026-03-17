Serie A, Matchday 29 Team of the Week: quality takes centre stage with Politano, Yildiz and Gudmundsson. Dodo makes the cut, while Caracciolo earns his first selection

Okoye 7: More than just a decisive save, he was the best of his team

Caracciolo 8: A match he’ll remember for a long time. Defensively, he’s a real wall, but today he made history in his career – and perhaps even for the current season – in the opposition’s penalty area, where he managed to score a brace showing great character.

Gila 7: He put up a wall in front of the penalty area. Always sharp in leading the line and anticipating Leao’s moves. Decisive in the closing stages with two monumental clearances in the box.

Ostigard 7.5: He really put in a top-class performance. In defence, he neutralised Orban, and in the opposition’s penalty area, he rose highest to head home and seal the match.

Dodo 7.5: it’s samba time in Cremona. A world-class goal from the Brazilian, who left three Cremonese players in his wake and beat Audero with flair. This is the real Dodo: where has he been until now?

Da Cunha 6.5 – A dynamic and unpredictable player, useful both in attack and in defence. He also hit the crossbar late on.

Taylor 6.5: deserved better luck in the first half with his left-footed shot from a tight angle that crashed against the crossbar. Still, he did a great job in both phases of play.

Valle 7 – Whenever he pushes forward, he creates danger. In the first half, he tested Svilar and shortly afterwards delivered a perfect cross for Sergi Roberto, which was beaten to by Wesley. He then provided the decisive assist for Douvikas.

Politano 7.5: He put his heart and soul into seeking the joy of a goal, which came in the second half with a fine volley following a corner. Otherwise, a game of character, even when the team didn’t support him much in the first half.

Yildiz 7.5: He struggled immensely in his first 30 minutes as a centre-forward. Then Spalletti swapped him with Boga and it was a different Yildiz: always decisive in the final third, a perfect assist for Boga and many, many moments of brilliance.

Gudmundsson 6.5: The Icelander’s performance followed the same pattern as in the match against Rakow: persistent and then, suddenly, the spark of a champion. It is still not enough, however, for someone who wants to be Fiorentina’s number 10.