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TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Serhou Guirassy wants to leave! Striker makes huge transfer decision as Borussia Dortmund fear likes of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal or Barcelona will trigger special clause

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S. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Arsenal
Premier League
Manchester City
Liverpool
Barcelona
LaLiga

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has reportedly reached a definitive decision to seek a new challenge away from Signal Iduna Park this summer. Despite his prolific scoring record and a contract running until 2028, the Guinea international is said to be unhappy with the team's current tactical direction under head coach Niko Kovac.

  • Striker seeks fresh challenge

    After two productive seasons in Westphalia, Guirassy has informed Dortmund of his desire to depart during the upcoming transfer window. The 30-year-old has been a revelation since his €18 million move from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, netting 59 goals and providing 15 assists in 95 competitive appearances. However, despite a functional relationship with the coaching staff, the forward is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's style of play and remains eager to test himself at an even higher level.

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    Tactical frustration fuels exit

    According to Sky Sports, the prolific forward’s decision has been finalised following internal reflections on his role within the current system. The Guinea international is understood to be seeking an exit from Dortmund if a suitable move can be facilitated this summer. Despite a strong individual return of 16 Bundesliga goals this term, he harbours a certain degree of dissatisfaction regarding the team's tactical approach, leading the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee to pursue a new chapter in his career.

  • Elite clubs on alert

    Dortmund face a precarious situation due to a specific €50 million release clause that can be triggered by a select group of Europe's wealthiest clubs. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all possess the option to activate this exit clause, though none have made a formal move as yet. Beyond these giants, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Fenerbahce have also registered interest, though these parties would be required to negotiate a transfer fee directly with BVB.

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    Dortmund fight to retain star

    Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, conclude their domestic season with a trip to Werder Bremen on Saturday, May 16. Guirassy occupies third place in the league's scoring charts with 16 goals, and finding a replacement of his calibre would require a massive financial outlay. While Lars Ricken and Ole Book are determined to convince the talismanic striker to stay, BVB face an uphill battle against several European heavyweights currently circling the forward.