FC Barcelona
Sergio Aguero confirms he will undergo surgery after Man City icon carried off injured during over-35 tournament
Disaster strikes in veteran clash
What was supposed to be a celebratory occasion for Independiente fans turned into a nightmare for one of the club’s greatest modern exports. Playing in a +35 Senior League Cup match against rivals River Plate, Sergio Aguero was carried off the pitch by team-mates and opponents alike after collapsing in visible pain during the contest. The 37-year-old was participating in the fixture at the Wilde Stadium when he suffered a non-contact injury to his lower left leg. Despite his side securing a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Tomas De Vincenti and Fabian Bordagaray, the atmosphere remained sombre as the veteran forward was assisted directly to the dressing room and later taken for medical evaluations.
- Getty
Aguero confirms surgical intervention
Taking to social media to update his concerned followers, Man City's all-time top goalscorer delivered the news many had feared. Initial scans have revealed a significant tear that will require a long road to recovery for the former Barcelona man. Aguero stated: "I had an MRI and it was confirmed that I tore my tendon. Tomorrow I will start with the tests and I will have to undergo surgery. There’s no other option." He also took a moment to express his gratitude for the immediate support he received on the field, adding: "I want to thank all the boys from Independiente and also those from River who were worried."
Senior category run cruelly halted
This physical blow comes as a major disappointment for Aguero, who had been enjoying a consistent run of form in the senior categories. Having settled back into a routine with his boyhood club, the Argentine had only recently spoken of his desire to continue representing the team on a regular basis after scoring in a win over Riestra.
Before this misfortune, Aguero had optimistically told reporters, per Marca, "I'm going to be around here, so I hope to keep adding games." Unfortunately, those plans are now on ice as the focus shifts from the pitch to the operating table. The injury represents his most serious physical setback since he was forced to hang up his boots professionally following the discovery of a heart condition during his short stint at Barca.
- Getty Images Sport
The road to rehabilitation
While the intensity of veterans' football is far lower than the elite level Aguero mastered at the Etihad Stadium, an Achilles injury remains one of the most grueling recoveries for any athlete to endure. He will now begin the familiar process of rehabilitation, though this time he does so without the pressure of returning to the professional ranks. For now, the priority remains a successful surgery and a return to full mobility for the City legend.