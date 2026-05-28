Sensational revelation: Leverkusen star was on the verge of a move to FC Bayern Munich

In the end, though, the move fell through. According to Baumgarten, emotional and sporting considerations trumped the record champions' attractive offer. Rolfes felt perfectly at home at Leverkusen, in his ideal environment, and did not want to relinquish his captaincy.

Rolfes stayed loyal to the Werkself for a total of ten years until retiring as a player in summer 2015, then transitioned into club management, becoming sporting director in 2022.

In this role, he publicly sparred with FCB fan favourite Sven Ulreich during a Bayer away match at the Allianz Arena in September, after Ulreich had called him a "wanker".