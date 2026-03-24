Republic FC / MANICA
Sacramento Republic announce plans to complete 20,000-seater stadium as USL Championship clubs gear up for new league
- Republic FC / MANICA
The original plans
Republic Stadium has long been teased by the club, and following the investment of Native American tribe Wilton Rancheria, plans for a new home soon emerged. The club initially promised a 12,000 seater arena in the Downtown Railyards, a spot of land that has stood vacant for decades. They broke ground in August 2025 with a scheduled open date of 2027.
Targeting bigger audiences
However, Tuesday morning, the club announced they are going bigger. The new stadium will immediately have a capacity of 20,000, with potential for it to expand further. It will instantly become the largest soccer specific stadium in USL, and the club has backed it to host concerts and special events - as well as top level sports.
“With this stadium, Wilton Rancheria is reclaiming our space and matching the ambition of the region,” said Jesus Tarango, Chairman of Wilton Rancheria. “As a Tribe of firsts, we’re proud to deliver a 20,000-plus seat, soccer-first stadium - the largest professional sports and entertainment venue in the region - and a home where community comes together and our collective future takes shape.”
- Republic FC / MANICA
Other key features
The club also announced that the stadium will come with a multi-billion dollar investment with the view of creating a new downtown neighborhood that will allow for retail, hotel and housing developments.
There are 20 different seating options, two video screens, and a safe-standing section intended for Supporters' Groups. Seats are as close to the pitch as USL regulations allow, creating what the club dubbed.
“For years, we have known what our fans deserve and what this region is capable of supporting. The response to groundbreaking removed any remaining doubt,” said Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. “A 20,000-seat Republic Stadium - with a roof over every seat, safe standing for our supporters, and world-class amenities throughout - is not an overreach. It is exactly the venue Sacramento has earned, and we are proud to deliver it.”
The stadium has been designed by MANICA, the same firm that oversaw Inter Miami's new Chase Stadium and the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou.
- Rhode Island FC
USL clubs react to league expansion
The new project comes in the wake of USL announcing a Division One league, which will begin play in 2028. Multiple clubs have either recently built, broken ground on, or announced plans for stadiums that will comply with U.S. Soccer's regulations for Division One stadiums. Rhode Island FC opened a venue last year, while Detroit City have a brand new one on the way.
Although the Republic has not committed to applying for the new league, an expanded stadium certainly allows them to meet the requirements.
The club intend to open the stadium in 2028 - pushing back an initial 2027 target date.