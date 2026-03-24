Sacramento Republic announce plans to complete 20,000-seater stadium as USL Championship clubs gear up for new league

The club also announced that the stadium will come with a multi-billion dollar investment with the view of creating a new downtown neighborhood that will allow for retail, hotel and housing developments.

There are 20 different seating options, two video screens, and a safe-standing section intended for Supporters' Groups. Seats are as close to the pitch as USL regulations allow, creating what the club dubbed.

“For years, we have known what our fans deserve and what this region is capable of supporting. The response to groundbreaking removed any remaining doubt,” said Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. “A 20,000-seat Republic Stadium - with a roof over every seat, safe standing for our supporters, and world-class amenities throughout - is not an overreach. It is exactly the venue Sacramento has earned, and we are proud to deliver it.”

The stadium has been designed by MANICA, the same firm that oversaw Inter Miami's new Chase Stadium and the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou.