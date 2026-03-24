Rooney's son pulls off a remarkable feat: he plays one half for Manchester United's Under-16s and then another for the Under-18s, scoring five goals and providing two assists

Kai Rooney, the son of legendary Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, highlights the fine line between humility and the desire to stand out: when asked if he is as good as his father, he doesn’t say no, but simply that he is “a different kind of player”. And indeed he is, given that he plays as a right-footed right winger. In Manchester United’s Under-18s, a year below his age group, he has already played seven matches and scored two goals in 140 minutes, making his debut at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup.