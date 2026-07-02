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Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Romelu Lukaku admits he wasn't mentally ready to take Belgium's last-gasp penalty vs Senegal as striker explains why Youri Tielemans stepped up for extra-time winner

R. Lukaku
Belgium
World Cup
Belgium vs Senegal
Y. Tielemans
Senegal

Romelu Lukaku has explained why he handed over penalty duties during Belgium's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Senegal. Despite being the nation's all-time leading scorer, the Napoli forward felt unable to take the high-pressure spot-kick in the dying moments of the World Cup round of 32 clash. The decision cleared the way for Youri Tielemans to become the hero as the Red Devils completed a stunning comeback.

  • Lukaku prioritises team over individual glory

    The climax of the exhausting fixture arrived deep into extra time when Belgium were awarded a penalty to seal the tie. Despite being the nation's talisman and primary penalty taker, Lukaku recognised his own psychological fatigue, choosing to step aside rather than risking the golden opportunity.

    In statements to RTBF, the Napoli striker explained following the final whistle: "I was going to shoot, but I'm still going through difficult moments mentally, and I preferred that Youri take it. It's not me who counts; it's the team that must win."


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  • Romelu Lukaku - Belgium 2026Getty

    A season of personal and professional hardship

    The context behind Lukaku's mental state is complex. The former Chelsea man endured a nightmare 2025-26 season at Napoli, managing only 64 minutes of competitive action across the entire campaign. This lack of rhythm and confidence has clearly weighed on the 33-year-old.



  • Belgian character secures dramatic turnaround

    Belgium appeared to be heading for a disappointing exit after falling 2-0 behind, a deficit they maintained until the 86th minute, when Lukaku halved the deficit. Tielemans then equalised three minutes late to send the game to extra time, and Belgium eventually outlasted Senegal to progress. When asked about the chaotic nature of the win, Lukaku joked that he was fed up with such stressful matches.

    "I'm sorry to say it this way, but we had a big pair of b***s. That is exactly what you need in matches of this magnitude. I've honestly had enough of these heart-stopping games," he joked, drawing instant historical parallels to Belgium's iconic 2018 World Cup comeback triumph against Japan.

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  • US WC26 SEATTLE SOCCER 1/16 FINALES BELGIUM RED DEVILS VS SENEGAAFP

    Belgium turn attention to the round of 16

    Belgium will now face the United States in the round of 16 after keeping their World Cup campaign alive in dramatic fashion. Rudi Garcia's side will hope to build on the belief generated by their comeback.

    The squad's unity appears stronger than ever following the ordeal in Seattle. "These are the victories needed to unite the group even more. It's the most beautiful thing, for the fans and ourselves," Lukaku concluded.




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