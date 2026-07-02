Romelu Lukaku admits he wasn't mentally ready to take Belgium's last-gasp penalty vs Senegal as striker explains why Youri Tielemans stepped up for extra-time winner

The climax of the exhausting fixture arrived deep into extra time when Belgium were awarded a penalty to seal the tie. Despite being the nation's talisman and primary penalty taker, Lukaku recognised his own psychological fatigue, choosing to step aside rather than risking the golden opportunity.

In statements to RTBF, the Napoli striker explained following the final whistle: "I was going to shoot, but I'm still going through difficult moments mentally, and I preferred that Youri take it. It's not me who counts; it's the team that must win."



