AFP
Roberto Martinez's future decided? Cristiano Ronaldo reunion likely after World Cup as Portugal boss begins Al-Nassr talks
Talks underway for Saudi switch
Martinez is in advanced negotiations to become the next head coach of Al-Nassr, according to A Bola. The Spanish tactician, who is currently leading Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, is expected to step down from his international duties once the tournament concludes to succeed Jorge Jesus in Riyadh.
The discussions between Martinez and the Saudi Arabian giants are understood to have commenced prior to the start of the World Cup. With his contract with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) nearing its expiration, the former Everton and Belgium boss is exploring a return to club management for the first time since 2016.
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Reuniting with Ronaldo and Joao Felix
A move to Al-Nassr would see Martinez reunite with several familiar faces from the Portugal camp, most notably Ronaldo. The 41-year-old superstar has been a mainstay in Martinez's selections, and the prospect of working together on a daily basis at club level is a significant factor in the ongoing negotiations.
Furthermore, Martinez would also find Joao Felix at the Saudi club, further strengthening the Portuguese contingent in the Middle East. This potential appointment comes at a high-pressure moment for Martinez, as Portugal opened their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, leading to increased scrutiny over his leadership.
Internal confirmation from Al-Nassr
The move has been further teased by Saad Al-Subaie, the former director of Al-Nassr's legal department, who recently commented on the club's search for a new manager. Al-Subaie revealed that while Marco Silva was a primary target before joining Benfica, the club has since narrowed its focus to two specific candidates.
Saad Al-Subaie stated in a social media post: "The first and strongest option was Marco Silva, but at the final moments he decided his destiny and signed with Benfica. Currently, the options are reduced to only two names, one of them leads his team in the World Cup. And the other is coach of one of the clubs in South America." It is widely understood that the World Cup manager referenced is indeed Martinez.
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Succession plan for Portugal
As Martinez prepares for his exit, the FPF is already being linked with potential replacements to lead the Selecao into the next era. Interestingly, Jesus, who Martinez is expected to replace at Al-Nassr, has been touted as a likely candidate to take over the Portuguese national team following the conclusion of the World Cup in North America.
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