AFP
Roberto Mancini praises Italy stars for thriving on a tough pitch following dominant victory in Turkey
Technical quality shines through difficult conditions
Mancini was quick to highlight the professionalism shown by his players after they bounced back from a disappointing defeat against Belgium. Speaking in the aftermath of the emphatic win in Bursa, the tactician expressed his pride in how the group handled the environmental challenges. The heavy rain in Turkey had threatened to derail Italy’s fluid passing game, yet the visitors managed to maintain their composure and clinical edge throughout the ninety minutes.
Reflecting on the performance, the former Manchester City manager noted the significance of the result for the squad's morale. "I am satisfied because the boys played well on a tough pitch and it wasn't easy," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia. "They did beautiful things and I'm happy for them because they deserve it."
- AFP
Tactical flexibility and attacking movements
A key feature of the performance was Italy's fluid front three, which caused constant problems for the Turkish defensive line. Mancini explained that the tactical setup was designed to exploit specific spaces, with different roles assigned to each of his attacking outlets to keep the opposition guessing. The strategy involved stretching the play while simultaneously occupying central areas to create overloads, a plan that clearly paid dividends as the goals flowed freely during the contest.
Mancini detailed the specific instructions given to his forwards to ensure the system functioned correctly against a stubborn home side. "I had asked the attackers to both start wide, with Sebastiano [Esposito] who had to stay wide on the left and [Giacomo] Raspadori, instead, who had to move inside to help Pio {Esposito] with [Michael] Kayode who could attack on the right. Then in the second half there was the reaction from Turkey which was predictable and normal," the coach added, acknowledging the shifts in momentum during the game.
Impactful debut for Michael Kayode
The night was particularly special for Michael Kayode, who marked his first appearance for the senior national team with a goal and a standout performance on the flank. The youngster showed no signs of nerves, slotting into the system seamlessly and providing the attacking threat that Mancini had envisioned during his pre-match preparations. His ability to balance his defensive duties with marauding runs forward was a highlight of the Azzurri's tactical approach in Bursa.
Mancini was full of praise for the debutant, highlighting that his contribution went far beyond just getting his name on the scoresheet. "He was very good, it was his first in the National team and it wasn't easy for him," the coach explained to reporters. "But he was good beyond the goal scored."
- AFP
Building momentum ahead of France clash
Despite the high-scoring nature of the victory, the Italy boss is refusing to get carried away, maintaining a level-headed approach to the team's development. He insisted that while the win was important, it must be viewed as part of a longer journey rather than a finished product. The focus now shifts immediately to recovery and preparation for a high-profile encounter against world-class opposition, France. where the stakes will be even higher for the Azzurri.
Comparing the result to their previous outing, Mancini emphasized the psychological benefits of the win for his players. "It's worth as much as the defeat against Belgium was worth," he further explained. "The thing that matters is that the boys have understood that they can do good things, but the road is still long. Now we have to recover our strength because then there is a difficult match against France."
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