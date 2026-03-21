The Carabinieri have identified a location in Marino, in the metropolitan city of Rome, which may be an operational base for the alleged hostile campaign against Lazio president Claudio Lotito. According to the Rome edition of *La Repubblica*, the site is a printing works that had previously been searched on the grounds that it was linked to circles within the Biancocelesti fanbase, as part of an investigation which, according to the investigators, goes beyond mere sporting disputes.
The facility appears to reveal a particularly high level of organisation. Prosecutors speculate that it is ‘so well-developed as to be comparable to the well-known military-style organisation of ultras groups, in particular the Ultras Lazio, considered the heirs of Fabrizio Piscitelli’s Irriducibili, known as Diabolik’.