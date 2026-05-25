According to Bild, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel could be used as makeweight in any deal for Gordon, with the 25-year-old set to move to Newcastle United in return.
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Regarding the transfer of their target player: FC Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a spectacular swap deal
His loan spell at VfB Stuttgart ends on 30 June, and it is already clear that he has no future with either the Swabians or the German record champions. "We've had discussions with his management and Alex is also aware of our plans," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated after the club's final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, referring to Neuer, his deputy Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich. "We're heading into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan."
In return, according to media reports, Gordon's club Newcastle United are looking for a new man between the posts. Sky reported, for instance, that Newcastle have set their sights on Robin Risser of RC Lens. The price tag: 30 to 40 million euros.
By contrast, Nübel would cost considerably less: the Magpies would merely need to lower their asking price for Gordon and meet Bayern halfway. It is understood that Newcastle are holding out for the equivalent of more than 80 million euros for the 25-year-old.
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Is Alexander Nübel set to join Newcastle United?
However, a decision on Nübel's future at Bayern could drag on until late summer. There are reportedly no concrete talks with potential new employers as yet, and the 29-year-old is currently on duty with the German national team at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Moreover, the goalkeeper is said to prefer suitors in England and Italy, and is not overly enthusiastic about joining the Magpies, according to Bild.
Gordon, meanwhile, is strongly linked with a move to FC Bayern Munich. The England international is said to have already reached an agreement with the German record champions regarding a move for next season, though the two clubs remain far apart in negotiations.
"We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday ahead of the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin at a Bild event. "We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress." Although he did not mention names, the context suggests he was referring to Gordon.