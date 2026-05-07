According to the latest report in Marca, there has also been a row between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. During a training session, the two are said to have shouted abuse at each other and shoved one another. The row reportedly continued in the changing room, and it almost came to blows.

This altercation echoes a previous row between Antonio Rüdiger and Alvaro Carreras that had recently surfaced, although SPOX later clarified that claims the German international slapped the left-back were unfounded.

According to The Athletic, Mbappé has also clashed with a member of staff, while L'Equipe claims that growing numbers in the squad are frustrated by the 27-year-old's behaviour and perks.

With the team likely to go a second season without a major title—FC Barcelona could clinch the league title on Sunday in El Clásico—Arbeloa is already on his way out at Real Madrid, having only taken over from Xabi Alonso, who was appointed in the summer, at the start of the year. Jose Mourinho is reportedly President Florentino Pérez's preferred candidate, while Toni Kroos has been linked with a return in an administrative role.