Real Madrid 'gifted' two goals to Bayern Munich as Antonio Rudiger bemoans missed chances in Champions League loss

In a candid post-match assessment, Rudiger did not hold back when discussing the nature of the goals conceded. The centre-back highlighted that the squad had specifically prepared to avoid the very turnovers that ultimately decided the contest.

Rudiger told Movistar+: "We came out strong in the second half and immediately conceded a goal. For me, both goals were gifts; I think we needed more in the second half."

He added: "We talked about those things, about easily losing possession, look at the two goals. At this level, it's very dangerous. We’re just going through it, it all started with Mbappe's goal. We had many chances to score more goals, but in the end, that's how it is. Manuel Neuer was Bayern's best player."