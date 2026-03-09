Real Madrid confirm injury blow ahead of Man City clash as Alvaro Carreras joins Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham & Rodrygo on sidelines

The reigning champions' preparations for their high-stakes Champions League round of 16 first leg against Manchester City have been rocked by another defensive setback. The club confirmed on Monday that Carreras is the latest addition to a cluttered treatment room at Valdebebas.

The young full-back has been diagnosed with a right calf muscle injury stemming from a heavy blow sustained during the recent defeat to Getafe. Despite hopes he might recover for Monday's session, the defender is expected to be out for another week, leaving Ferland Mendy to step up against City once again.