Real Madrid dealt fresh Alvaro Carreras injury concern ahead of Man City clash after seeing Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe ruled out

Although there is some slight optimism within the medical department, his availability for the upcoming European clash is far from guaranteed, ASreports. The defender spent Saturday working in the gym and undergoing intensive physiotherapy rather than training on the grass, leaving his fitness status to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis as the match against Manchester City approaches. The round-of-16 first leg is scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday, leaving the Spaniard with very little time to prove his fitness.