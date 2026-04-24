RB Leipzig faces sexism allegations after a social media post about Union coach Marie-Louise Eta triggers a backlash

Leipzig’s response was swift. The Saxons shared three photos of Eta on their social media: one with former RBL manager Marco Rose, one with ex-player Emil Forsberg and one with current Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai. The club added, “Your head coach didn’t just think the city was quite lovely…”.

However, this attempt at humour backfired, drawing accusations of sexism and derogatory conduct in the comments.

“There is absolutely no place for sexism at RB Leipzig. We are very much looking forward to the return of Marie-Louise Eta, who spent time at RB Leipzig in 2022 and subsequently documented her time at the club in a photo collage on social media,” the Bulls stated.



