From Raul Jimenez to Pulisic - Goal's U.S., Mexico & North America award winners for 2019

What a year for Raul Jimenez. He scored eight goals for , including five during the Gold Cup when he helped lead El Tri to the regional title.

With his club, he's been unstoppable as well, helping push into the knockout stages of the and also playing a big role in upsets over teams like .

With eight goals in Premier League play, Jimenez sits just outside the top 10 in the Premier League. Combine his nine Europa League goals, though, and you'll begin to understand why he was the most important Concacaf player in Europe this season and is Mexico's No. 9 for the foreseeable future.