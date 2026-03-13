In Antonio Conte’s Napoli side, there is a player who has often come to the Azzurri’s rescue, securing vital points to keep them in the title race. When matches are deadlocked, or when the team struggles to break down opposition defences, Rasmus Højlund steps up. The Danish striker – who arrived in the summer following Lukaku’s injury – is Napoli’s top scorer with 13 goals across all competitions, three more than McTominay, who sits in second place.
Quanto deve pagare il Napoli per il riscatto di Højlund: le cifre, l'accordo e le parole di Manna
THE FIGURES BEHIND THE HOJLUND DEAL
Before joining Napoli, Højlund had also been approached by Milan, who had proposed a loan deal with an option to buy: Manchester United had accepted the offer, but it was the player himself who ruled out a move to the Rossoneri because he wanted to play in the Champions League and sought the certainty of a long-term project. So, when Napoli came forward, all parties agreed to finalise the deal: the Azzurri signed him on loan for €6 million with an option to buy for €44 million, which becomes mandatory should they qualify for the next Champions League, but sporting director Giovanni Manna has already stated that, even in the event of a sensational failure by Napoli to qualify for the next Champions League, there is no doubt that Højlund will be bought outright.
MANNA'S COMMENTS ON HOJLUND
Speaking to Sky Sport, Napoli’s sporting director Manna had this to say: “Rasmus has been a key player even when he’s scored fewer goals and has worked hard for the team. We have an obligation to make his move permanent if we qualify for the Champions League, but I believe that even if we don’t make it, his future still lies with Napoli.”