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PSG Bayern ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich: THAT is football! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele run German giants ragged to secure narrow Champions League semi-final lead after nine-goal thriller

Player ratings
Paris Saint-Germain
K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
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Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final first-leg showdown with Bayern Munich always had the look of a potential classic, but it ended up surpassing all expectations thanks in no small part to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom scored twice in an absolutely thrilling 5-4 victory for Luis Enrique's men at Parc des Princes.

The Bavarians actually began the brighter of the two teams and took a deserved lead from the penalty spot 17 minutes in, with Harry Kane converting after Willian Pacho had clumsily felled Luis Diaz in the area. However, Kvaratskhelia quickly levelled for PSG after bamboozling Aleksandar Pavlovic with his fast feet before Joao Neves headed home Dembele's corner to make it 2-1 to the hosts after just over half an hour of play.

Bayern restored parity through a Michael Olise thunderbolt, but PSG edged back in front just before the break when Dembele buried a penalty that had been dubiously awarded for an alleged handball by Alphonso Davies.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembele then finished off superb second-half counter-attacks as the hosts looked set to take a big lead with them to Germany for next week's second leg at the Allianz Arena. However, some seriously poor defending from a PSG back four that struggled all evening allowed Bayern to leave the tie beautifully balanced, with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Diaz dragging the Bundesliga winners back into it.

GOAL rates all of the PSG players on show on a night that reminded everyone watching why they love football...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov (6/10):

    Made a couple of key stops at a time when PSG were really rocking during the first quarter, with his save from Olise particularly important.

    Achraf Hakimi (6/10):

    Given a tough time by Luis Diaz, particularly in the first half, but caused problems himself going forward and created Kvaratskhelia's second goal with a brilliant burst down the right wing. Concerning to see him pull up with an injury late on.

    Marquinhos (4/10):

    Rare to see PSG's veteran skipper looking so uncomfortable. Booked early on for taking out Diaz, who later turned him inside out before scoring Bayern's fourth.

    Willian Pacho (4/10):

    Struggled all evening to cope with Kane & Co. Got away with a rash challenge in the area in the quarter-final against Liverpool, but punished here for jumping in on Diaz.

    Nuno Mendes (5/10):

    Finally met his match in Olise, who tormented the Portuguese every time he picked up possession during the opening 45 minutes. Improved after the break, while he also showed off his own dribbling skills.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Midfield

    Vitinha (7/10):

    Up against a quality Bayern midfield, so the Portuguese wasn't able to run the show as usual, but he still fashioned umpteen openings with his precise and progressive passing.

    Joao Neves (7/10):

    Put PSG back in front with a terrific header (for a small man) and also made a number of vital interceptions. Just like Vitinha, though, put under more pressure than at any previous point this season.

    Warren Zaire-Emery (5/10):

    Played some clever passes but struggled to really impose himself on the game. Replaced midway through the second half.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Desire Doue (8/10):

    Not as lethal as his fellow forwards, but a constant threat nonetheless with his fantastic ability to beat his man. Put Kvaratskhelia away to score with a delightfully-weighted ball over the top and also picked up an assist for releasing Dembele for his second of the evening.

    Ousmane Dembele (9/10):

    Guilty of a shocking miss early on but made amends with a confidently-converted penalty and a terrific near-post finish. Dembele also deserves credit for cleverly stepping over Hakimi's cross for Kvaratskhelia's second goal.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (9/10):

    Helped PSG recover from a seriously shaky start with the kind of magnificent wing-play we've come to expect from the Georgian George Best. Also took his second goal very well and is just a joy to watch when he's on this form.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fabian Ruiz (5/10):

    The Spaniard, who's still working his way back to full fitness, was brought on for Zaire-Emery as Luis Enrique looked to gain control of the midfield. It didn't work, though, and Ruiz was booked as PSG continued to struggle to contain Bayern.

    Bradley Barcola (6/10):

    Took over from Doue on the right wing but unable to make a big impact.

    Lucas Hernandez (N/A):

    Brought on late on for Nuno Mendes.

    Senny Mayulu (N/A):

    Only introduced for the final six minutes but nearly made it 6-4 with a decent strike that hit the outside of the post.

    Luis Enrique (5/10):

    The Spaniard will be thrilled with his team's attacking play. They looked capable of scoring every time they got the ball to their front three, but they were repeatedly torn to shreds at the back and also lost the battle for control of the midfield - for once. Plenty of food for thought for Luis Enrique for the second leg.

Ligue 1
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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Lorient
FCL