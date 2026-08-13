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‘Protecting the asset’ - Are Man City keeping Phil Foden’s asking price high or can the out-of-sorts England international become a ‘superstar’ again?
Foden snubbed by England in 2026 World Cup squad
There has been no indication that City are considering a sale, with Foden having made 369 appearances for them since stepping out of the club’s fabled academy system as a precociously-gifted teenager.
He is a six-time Premier League title winner with FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League triumphs on the most glittery of CVs. Foden is still just 26 years of age and boasts match-altering ability when performing at the peak of his powers.
City have not seen enough of that across the last couple of campaigns, leading to a surprising World Cup snub being endured with England in 2026. Some series challenges have been laid down to Foden.
He has, however, been awarded fresh terms through to 2030 - with said deal including the option for a further 12-month extension. The man himself has spoken of embracing a fresh start under Pep Guardiola’s successor,former City assistant coach Enzo Maresca.
Could Man City still cash in on Foden at some stage?
An imminent departure appears unlikely, with the Blues prepared to keep faith for now, but when asked if City are covering their backs by putting a new contract in place, Hendry - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Lad Casino - said: “That's a good question because I thought he was going to kick on, but not even not making the England squad - you've Palmer as well that didn't make it.
“To be fair, England had an abundance of riches of midfielders-come-number-10s. But I think from a Man City point of view, it's definitely protecting the asset and something of value. Not sure a lot of the rest of the world, the rest of the league are thinking that way, but he's home grown and he has got to kick on again at some point.
“You're right when you say it's been two seasons of indifference for Phil Foden, but I still think that he's got a lot to give and if he can kick on and go again then he'll become a superstar of a player.”
Foden told a fresh start could do him good
Foden was seeing a move elsewhere mooted at one stage, with former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino telling GOAL when reports of interest from the West Midlands surfaced - with Morgan Rogers having left Villa Park for Chelsea: “Sometimes in your career, you need to have that something that gives you a real lift. You go, ‘right, now I'm going to play first team football’.
“And I don't think for Phil being an also-ran or in a squad and being a sub, that's like the start of his career at City. That's what he started as, that's what you do as a young player - you start, you earn your stripes, you get into the team, then you might get on as a sub, then you might convince the manager that he's going to start you now and again, then you're a regular.
“Phil Foden's gone the complete opposite way now, hasn't he? A new manager's come in, so that might change. But I think at his age and what he's achieved, I think if Phil Foden had the opportunity to go and play for a club, and a really good club at that, and give him that drive and that hunger again to prove people wrong, I think Phil needs that.
“Look what Phil's done in the last year-and-a-half. City have been successful in the last few years and Phil's ended up losing his place at City, not being in England's squad. So he's got to do something.”
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Could Foden be the next club captain at Man City?
The only thing that Foden has done for now is commit fully to the club that gave him his big break. He owes City everything and is fully aware of the need to start delivering at the level expected of a Premier League and Champions League regular.
The captain’s armband has been passed his way at times during pre-season, with a permanent successor to the departed Bernardo Silva needing to be appointed ahead of a Community Shield clash with Arsenal and 2026-27 opener at home to Bournemouth.
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