White House says Iran team 'welcome' at World Cup but warns against U.S. travel

Trump took to Truth Social to fire back at the Iranian government's public statements in recent days, claiming that the country's team is indeed welcome to participate in the World Cup this summer. Yet he warned that risks to their 'life and safety' would make it inappropriate for them to travel.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post said.

His comments came after Iranian officials said the national team cannot participate in the tournament following recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran.